American Jew Amit Elor captures gold

At the Paris Games, Amit Elor captured Olympic gold as the American-Jewish wrestler with Israeli roots took the top spot and made sure to let everyone know back in the Holy Land how important their support has been in her journey, while the Sabras in action had some ups and downs.

Elor won the gold medal in Freestyle Wrestling 68kg with a 3-0 win over Meerim Zhumanazarova from Kyrgyzstan. The 20-year old, born to Israeli parents, dominated the final from beginning to end to become the United States’s youngest Wrestling Olympic Champion in history.

“Thanks to everyone!” Elor told Israeli TV. “I can’t believe it! I’m an Olympic Champion! It’s such an honor to have [Israel’s] support!

“I’ve always felt that to be a huge part of my identity, but especially after the tragedies on Oct. 7. More than ever, I feel the need to support and represent Israel at this time, with everything happening.

“I’m representing you guys and I’m thinking about you. My heart goes out to all of you right now.I am an American proudly wrestling for the US, but in my heart I am also wrestling for Israel.” Amit Elor (USA) celebrates her win over Meerim Zhumanazarova (Kyrgyzstan) in the gold medal match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Champ-de-Mars Arena, Paris, France, August 6, 2024. (credit: Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports)

Elor’s father passed away a few years ago and she has no doubt that he would be extremely proud of her.

“I really wish he could be here today to witness this. But you know he was very, very confident like a typical Israeli dad, really believing in his kids, all of them. He was a very, very proud father and I know that if you would have asked him when I was 8-9 years old and you met him at some random place he would have bragged and said, ’you know my daughter? She’s going to be an Olympic champion one day.’ I was so embarrassed and I would say, ’Dad, quiet, quiet you’re embarrassing me.’ But that’s how much he believed in me.

“So even though he’s not here today I know that he believed in his heart that this would happen. I hope that I can carry his legacy.”

While Elor could represent Israel at the Olympics, she has been a product of the American system for many years and appreciates the investment that they have made in her.

“It’s hard to think about it right now. It would be an honor and it was something that I have considered in the past. However, I have received immense support from the United States from a very young age and to be honest, I don’t think I would be an Olympic champion today if it wasn’t for the United States.”

Meanwhile, in Cycling - Track, Israel’s Mikhail Yakovlev surprised many in Men’s Sprint advancing all the way to the 1/8 Finals where he dropped to the repechage for a chance to advance to the quarterfinals but just missed out finishing in seance place in his heat to Mateusz Rudyk from Poland, while Mohd Azizulhasni Awang from Malaysia finished in third.

The 23-year-old Yakovlev immigrated to Israel with his parents and grandmother from Russia in August 2022 following the start of the war in Ukraine as he was unable to participate in international competition. After a tough battle, he was granted his release from Russia so that he could represent Israel.

Yakovlev has won a bronze medal at the World Championship in Men’s Keirin profession back in 2021 while with Russia as well as a bronze medal in the European Sprint Championship. This year, he captured bronze at the European Championships representing Israel in Sprint.

In his first event, the Men’s Sprint Qualifying, Yakovlev finished in third place overall with a time of 9.152 which was a world record, but it only held up for a few minutes and advanced to the 1/32 finals where he defeated Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom from Malaysia by 0.569 with a time of 9.779 to advance to the 1/16 Finals.

In the 1/16 Finals, Yakovlev eased past Jair Ton En Fa from Suriname by 0.157 with a time of 9.895 to advance to the 1/8 Finals where he just came up short in a photo finish with Hamish Turnbull of Great Britain by .001 with a time of 9.74 dropping him to the repechage round for a final chance to advance to the quarterfinals but ultimately just fell shy.

Over in Taekwondo, Avishag Semberg disappointed in her bout against Dunya Ali Abutaleb from Saudi Arabia in the -49kg Round of 16 falling 2-1.

After winning the 1st round 6-2, Semberg lost round two 5-4 and then was crushed 10-0 in the 3rd round to leave the Paris Games empty handed after having won a bronze in Tokyo.

Semberg burst out into tears after the loss.

Semberg's statement

“I’m really disappointed in myself. I don’t think this is the situation I was supposed to be in, it’s awful for me and for the entire country. I wanted to hear Hatikvah played.

“I worked so hard all of my life for this moment and I didn’t compete the way I know how to compete. I didn’t have enough good moments, I’m worth much more than that and unfortunately you didn’t see it today, but I know I’m worth much more than that. My family is sitting here and it hurts my heart. I didn’t do my best kick enough times and I hate myself for not doing it more.”

In Marseille, both the Men’s and Women’s Kite races were postponed yet again due to inclement weather and lack of wind which allowed Gal Zukerman on the women’s side to advance to the semifinals, but Dor Zarka on the men’s was eliminated. The Mixed Dinghy team of Nitai Hasson and Noa Lasry also did not race as they will wait to compete in the medal races.