Afghan women suffer under chaffing restrictions on employment and education - report

Nearly three years on from the disorderly US withdrawal from Afghanistan, Afghan women are continuing to suffer under the Taliban's repressive regime.

BBC Arabic detailed the cases of several women who had either lost their jobs or had their salaries slashed, some by up to 90%.

Most of the women were forced to rely on male relatives' incomes to support their families, when before, they were able to support their families independently.

Apart from the effect on their finances, the loss of income has put serious stress on their mental and physical health. Taliban soldiers celebrate on the second anniversary of the fall of Kabul on a street near the US embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 15, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/ALI KHARA)

Depressed and stressed

Nadia, 35, was a senior government economist but was blocked from working by the Taliban. She used to earn around $1300 a month but now has to support her family of 15 on her brother's income, which is not stable and highly variable.

She used to protest the situation but was forced to stop after she began to fear for her and her family's safety.

Despite applying for jobs, she has been unsuccessful; the situation has left her depressed, the report stated.

Lisa, 36, a university lecturer, was permitted to keep her job but she, like all female lecturers, was told to stay home and had her salary cut.

Lisa's salary was around $500 a month but was cut to $70 after the Taliban take over.

According to BBC Arabic, she now relies on her husband's income to support the family of five, but as a mechanic, he barely earns more than her.

The loss of income has forced her to borrow money from her sister, with no idea if she'll be able to pay it back.

Because of her financial situation, she has been unable to go to the doctor while pregnant with her fourth child, depressing her further.

Zala, a former military prosecutor, told BBC Arabic that she had been the sole breadwinner for her family. She received her last salary two days before the fall of Kabul.

Her salary of around $500 a month had supported a family of six, but now nobody in her family was able to work, forcing her to use up her savings.