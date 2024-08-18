RSF attack on Sudanese village leaves 85 dead amid escalating violence

Fighters from Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) assaulted the village of Galgani in Sennar province over the weekend, killing at least 85 people, including women and children, and wounding over 150, local authorities and residents reported Saturday.

The RSF’s ongoing attacks in Sennar began in late July. The most recent intensification of fighting saw the rebel forces loot and burn homes while also opening fire on unarmed residents after they resisted attempts to abduct and sexually assault women and girls.

The RSF, armed with automatic rifles and heavy weapons mounted on pickup trucks, launched an hours-long attack on Thursday, overwhelming initial resistance by villagers. The attack resulted in dead bodies lining the streets and 80 casualties reported at a local medical center, including 24 women and children.

A growing list of RSF violations

The RSF has faced repeated accusations of atrocities since the conflict erupted in April 2023, when tensions between the group and the Sudanese military escalated into widespread fighting. The recent attack adds to a growing list of violations. Displaced Sudanese children stand at Zamzam camp, in North Darfur, Sudan, August 1, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Mohamed Jamal Jebrel)

The attack comes as the United States leads peace talks between the RSF and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) in Switzerland. Despite the presence of diplomats from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE, the African Union, and the UN, the talks are being boycotted by the SAF, while the RSF has sent a delegation but not participated in discussions.

The ongoing conflict has created the world's largest displacement crisis, with over 10.7 million people displaced, and has pushed Sudan to the brink of famine.