Telegram founder detained in France: Security concern or assault on free speech? - expert

Telegram founder Pavel Durov was detained on Saturday on the runway of Paris–Le Bourget Airport in France shortly after disembarking from his private jet. A bodyguard and a female companion accompanied him. Durov, who holds French citizenship, had flown into Paris–Le Bourget (located 12 kilometers from Paris) from Azerbaijan.

As of 2023, the Telegram app had been downloaded roughly 20 million times in the US, with around 10 million monthly active users. This accounts for less than 2% of Telegram’s global user base. Recognized for its strong encryption and privacy features, Telegram has attracted a niche user base concerned with security and free speech​.

In Europe, Telegram has approximately 41 million monthly active users. While European users appreciate Telegram's privacy-focused features, the app has also faced scrutiny over its role in facilitating illegal activities due to its strong encryption and lack of content moderation.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a politician and former independent US presidential candidate, expressed concern about Durov’s arrest, stating, "The need to protect free speech has never been more urgent."

Durov was already on a wanted list. Aware of the warrant, he had been avoiding visits to Europe. The reasons behind his decision to travel to France remain unknown. The French National Customs Anti-Fraud Directorate (ONAF) placed Durov in custody until formal charges were brought. Activist Vladislav Mazur takes part in a one-person picket to protest against the arrest of Pavel Durov, founder and CEO of the Telegram messaging app, near the French embassy in Moscow, Russia August 25, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Yulia Morozova)

Elon Musk, the owner of Tesla, SpaceX, and X, reacted to Durov's arrest by stating, "It's 2030 in Europe, and you’re being executed for liking a meme." He also used the hashtag #FreePavel to advocate for Durov's release.

At the same time, far-right American TV host Tucker Carlson, who interviewed Durov in April 2024, remarked, "France just arrested Pavel Durov, founder & CEO of the encrypted, uncensored Telegram platform. The need to protect free speech has never been more urgent."

Complicity in drug trafficking, fraud, and crimes against children

French authorities accuse Durov of complicity in drug trafficking, fraud, and crimes against children, citing Telegram's lack of cooperation with the French police, failure to moderate chats, and features that allow users to transact in cryptocurrency within the app or register without a phone number.

In 2015, Russian authorities already attempted to ban Telegram. At that time, Durov responded, "I suggest banning words. There's evidence that terrorists use them to communicate."

The Russian Foreign Ministry has begun assisting Durov in France, even though Durov's representatives did not request help, according to the ministry.

Following the news of Durov’s arrest, the cryptocurrency he created, TONCoin, plummeted, losing over 17% of its value.

Dr. Nikolai Topornin, a Russian expert in international relations and geopolitics, shared with The Media Line that, unlike Mark Zuckerberg or Elon Musk, who are often in the public eye, Pavel Durov maintains a much more private and secluded lifestyle.

“However, he doesn’t hide; everyone knows that his headquarters and Telegram’s servers are located in the UAE, from where most of the platform’s operations are managed," he said.

"Since 2021, Durov has held French citizenship, alongside his Russian, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and UAE citizenships. It’s crucial to understand that in the French legal system, no one is untouchable—whether public or private figures. Former Presidents Jacques Chirac and Nicolas Sarkozy, for example, faced serious legal prosecution, with Sarkozy even receiving a conviction that ended his political career. Therefore, Durov's arrest should be viewed calmly, as it’s not seen as a major sensation in France," added Topornin.

He also noted that Durov would likely not be able to secure house arrest simply by paying a large bail amount.

“The court may fear he could use his considerable resources to disrupt the process. He might be held in a detention center while awaiting trial. Given that the French legal system has no untouchables, and the arrest likely had President Macron’s approval, Durov’s detention could be prolonged, depending on his willingness to cooperate with French authorities," Topornin said, who added that Durov’s arrest primarily centers around concerns over Telegram’s robust encryption.

“The platform's secret chats allow users to hide their communications from authorities, which has been exploited by criminals. French investigators have expressed concerns that Telegram's encryption has facilitated illegal activities, including terrorist acts. Additionally, Durov’s refusal to implement internal censorship, allowing discussions on topics such as drug trafficking and weapon sales, has become a significant point of contention with governments," he said.

Political scientist Leonid Goldenberg emphasized that making predictions about the arrest is difficult at this stage. However, it is likely that governments are interested in gaining influence over Telegram's operations.

"Durov might be forced to cooperate with the authorities in France and the U.S., who have long wanted to get inside Telegram. It's crucial to understand that Telegram is no longer just a messenger like it was before. It has grown into a giant ecosystem with an internal wallet and its own cryptocurrency. Many people are eager to get a piece of this lucrative pie. The state has been trying for a long time to expand its monopoly over how people communicate, what they say, and how they spend their money," Goldenberg told The Media Line.

Goldenberg also pointed out the manipulative tactics used by corporations in their attempts to exert control over Telegram.

"Let’s not forget that large corporations, hiding behind the state, have also tried to interfere with Telegram. Take Apple, for instance—they impose a 30% commission on everything on iPhones and even blocked creators from collecting donations within Telegram simply because Telegram wasn’t giving them their 30% cut. There's no such VAT in any country, yet Apple collects this kind of commission. In response, Durov had to come up with new features like Telegram's internal currencies," he shared.

Goldenberg explained that the crash of ToneCoin following Durov’s detention has severely affected those who depend on Telegram as a platform for content creation.

"Since Durov's detention, we've seen ToneCoin and everything based on it crash hard, hitting independent creators the most. This affects their ability to monetize content and get paid. And of course, all of this is being justified under the guise of 'security'—with claims that drugs are being sold on Telegram, that terrorists are organizing attacks through Telegram."

According to Goldenberg, the accusations of aiding terrorism are merely a tool being used to undermine the platform and restrict freedom.

"The whole argument about security is a lie. It’s false to say that without access to Telegram’s internal data, nothing can be tracked. If there’s a court order proving someone committed a crime, Telegram does provide access to that person’s communications if there’s a legal ruling. Banning Telegram is like banning cars because people use them to run over others. This is a clear attempt to justify the suppression of individual freedoms under the guise of collective survival. Terrorism is being used as a tool to eliminate or suppress individuality, making it easier to turn society into a totalitarian state," he said.

Topornin shared that while the situation surrounding Durov’s arrest remains uncertain, Telegram may have strategies in place to continue operating.

“Telegram has a 'Plan B' for maintaining operations even if its leaders, including Durov, are detained, so the platform itself might not undergo significant changes immediately," he said.

"I think Telegram will continue to operate, and its cryptocurrencies will survive—I certainly hope so. But the world is becoming increasingly closed off and less free, and that’s a reality we have to face," concluded Goldenberg.