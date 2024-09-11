Three terrorist attacks, including against Israelis, foiled during Paris 2024, says prosecutor

France's national anti-terrorism prosecutor, Olivier Christen, told Franceinfo on Wednesday that the country foiled three terrorist attacks during the Paris Olympics 2024 last month, including some targeting Israelis.

He told the outlet that the heightened security was complex but that this "challenge was met thanks to a very heavy investment, for several months, by all the services working on this subject."

"Thanks to this, no terrorist acts were committed on French soil during the Olympic period, and I can confirm that three attacks were foiled as well," he added.

Christen told the interviewer that the target of one of the attacks foiled by French authorities was bars surrounding the Geoffroy-Guichard stadium in Saint-Étienne. At the same time, another group had planned attacks against Israeli institutions and Israeli representatives in Paris. On top of this, "two people from Gironde had planned an attack during the Olympic Games." Paris 2024 Olympics - Rhythmic Gymnastics - Group All-Around Qual. - Part 2 of 2 - Porte de La Chapelle Arena, Paris, France - August 09, 2024. Israel fans in the stands. (credit: ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA / REUTERS)

However, according to Christen, the Israeli Olympic delegation was not explicitly targeted, adding that the sportspeople were under elevated protection.

"All those who planned these attacks have been arrested," the prosecutor continued. He stated that the arrests led to five indictments, including one of a minor, and that all individuals are now in prison.

Jihadi threat

He also spoke of the increasing threat from Jihadists in France: "In the first half of 2024, we have about three times more proceedings in jihadist litigation than there were in the same period in 2023."

"This represents 80% of the proceedings opened by the prosecution," he stated.