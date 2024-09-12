Yellow balloons flood Times Square as students demand hostage release in NYC

Hundreds of yellow balloons were released in Times Square on Thursday, along with a prayer for the release of the over 100 remaining hostages in Hamas captivity, Chabad on Campus stated.

Students reportedly traveled from campuses all over Israel to participate in the Chabad on Campus - INEXG Israel event.

Rabbi Moshe and Bracha Shailat managed the event, the statement noted.

Many of those who participated are students in New York for a leadership program. The program will reportedly enable the students to meet Jewish students in American universities like Columbia, Yale, and Harvard. Students visit the gravesite of the Chabad Rebbe Menachem Mendel Schneerson. (credit: Yehiel Gurfein )

What else did the students do?

The students also visited the grave of Chabad Lubavitcher Rebbe Menachem Mendel Schneerson where they prayed for the Chabad figure.

Additionally, the students had the opportunity to meet with the Consul General of Israel in New York, Ofir Akunis.