Man sets himself on fire across from Israeli consulate in Boston

A man intentionally set himself on fire outside the Four Seasons hotel, directly across from the Israeli consulate and a Chabad house, in Boston on Wednesday, according to local media citing surveillance footage and eyewitnesses.

The incident, which occurred on the anniversary of the September 11 attacks on New York, occurred at approximately 8:15 p.m. local time, according to NBC Boston. A large number of police officers arrived at the scene shortly after.

Before the fire, surveillance footage reportedly revealed a man walking back and forth outside the hotel before catching on fire. Bystanders reportedly then attempted to put out the fire.

A French tourist told NBC10 that her partner heard the man screaming and had tried to use his backpack to extinguish the flames.

Witness Jeferson Zapata told Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra that the man poured gasoline over himself and that he tried to throw water on the man. A WOMAN holds a placard accusing Israel of committing genocide as she attends a vigil for US Airman Aaron Bushnell in New York, this week. (credit: Reuters/Adam Gray)

Police told the Boston Herald the man was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital.

BPD spokesman Officer Mark Marron told the Herald police that they were still investigating and that no update had been made on the health of the man involved.

Similar incidents

In February, US Airman Aaron Bushnell set himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in Washington in a protest against Israel's war on Hamas.

There were fears that Bushnell's suicide, which was praised in the West Bank and by Iran, would lead to further deaths.