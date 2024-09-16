Suspect in Donald Trump assassination attempt may have been 'politically motivated' ADL says

Ryan Wesley Routh, identified by the New York Times as the suspect in Trump's assassination attempt, may have been motivated by "political violence" rather than "extremist violence," according to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), analyzing his social media posts on Monday.

According to Routh's social media posts, he appears to have been a Trump supporter in 2016. However, in a 2020 post, he expressed his disappointment at Trump's tenure, writing, "I will be glad when you are gone."

According to the ADL, by January 2024, Routh backed Trump's rival Vivek Ramaswamy and called for Nikki Hailey to join the campaign.

Commenting on the Israel-Hamas War

Routh also commented on the Israel-Hamas War in December 2023. In a post showing a photo of a "Students map of Palestine" for the study of the Bible, he wrote, "I am unclear what of part of Israel the Jews owned based on this historic map; Judea perhaps? It seems to be historically all Palestinian."

On several occasions he mentioned the situation in Gaza. In December 2023, Routh posted a historic map questioning Jewish ownership of Israel, suggesting that it historically belonged to Palestinians. pic.twitter.com/Zr7fo2LZCL — ADL (@ADL) September 16, 2024

In the context of the Ukraine-Russia war, Routh supported the Ukrainians attempting to enlist fighters to their cause. He also posted on the need to defend Taiwan against China.

The ADL further stated that according to records from the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction, in 2002 Routh was found guilty of owning a weapon of mass destruction.

Several shots were fired at Trump on Sunday in the vicinity of his golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump's campaign said the Republican presidential candidate was safe.