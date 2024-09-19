US hostage families tell WH they're frustrated with lack of progress in hostage negotiations

The families of the remaining American hostages met with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and then with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday in Washington, DC following a media event at the National Press Club on their 13th advocacy trip to the capital since October 7.

"The families shared a number of ideas with Sullivan to help bring the hostage crisis to an end. They also discussed intensifying efforts with Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, and other regional powers to press Hamas and Israel to reach an agreement," a statement from a group representing the families said. "The families expressed frustration with the lack of tangible progress and stressed that everyone needs to play a larger role in reaching an agreement that ensures the hostages' safe return."

Sullivan stressed the administration’s "unwavering commitment to bringing the Americans home and reiterated that resolving this crisis is a top priority for President Biden," the statement said.

Yellen "reaffirmed Treasury’s commitment to continue targeting Hamas’s key sources of revenue, using all available tools and authorities, as well as encouraging similar action from our allies and partners," according to a statement from her office.

Financing terrorism

She also stressed Treasury’s "long standing focus on countering the financing of terrorism and preventing terrorist organizations--including Hamas and other Iran-backed terrorist proxy groups--from exploiting the U.S. and international financial systems."

Yellen provided the families an overview of Treasury’s efforts to increase pressure on Hamas and disrupt its international financial networks, including closely monitoring the group’s efforts to seek other sources of revenue.