Parting shot: Borrell accuses Israel of exacerbating conflict, intentionally withholding aid

Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, strongly criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for exacerbating the conflict and intentionally withholding aid from Gaza in an interview with Spanish radio on Friday.

Borrell shared his concerns with Onda Cero over the intensity of any Israeli response to the Iranian attack on Israel last Tuesday.

He emphasized that Israel is only able to achieve military superiority thanks to the support it receives from the West.

He warned that an Israeli strike on Iranian nuclear facilities was sure to lead to a response that could spiral the region into regional or even global war if other actors, such as Russia and China, become involved. European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell attends a news conference as part of an International Humanitarian Conference for Sudan and Neighbouring Countries at the Quai d'Orsay in Paris, France, April 15, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER/FILE PHOTO)

Borrel then accused Netanyahu of wanting to start a war, "Netanyahu wants a conflict, and he wants to start it from a position of strength."

He criticized Israeli restrictions on the entry of goods into Gaza, saying that Israel does not allow humanitarian aid to enter.

He accused Israel of leaving warehouses of food to rot, "I have seen warehouses and warehouses of humanitarian aid piled up, rotting, that cannot enter when on the other side of the fence there are two million people who are dying of hunger or diseases."

Borrel has been a persistent critic of Israel throughout his term, but in particular in the year since the October 7 massacre.

Changing administration

His term has nearly expired, and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas will replace him in December as part of the European Commission's regular leadership change.

Kallas's appointment is mostly due to her strong pro-Ukraine stance, calling for increased support for the country in its war with Russia. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

She has cited Israel's successful military maneuvers and air defenses as proof that with Western support, Ukraine can achieve more success on the battlefield.

Several EU commentators noted that Kallas's relative neutrality on issues outside Europe would return a sense of balance to EU foreign policy, which, under Borrell, has been criticized as "one-sided and ideological."

Kallas has previously supported Israel's right to self-defense and denounced Hamas while also calling for a two-state solution and a ceasefire.