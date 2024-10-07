Biden mourns Oct. 7 victims with yahrzeit candle lighting at White House

President Joe Biden lit a yahrzeit candle at the White House on Monday morning, commemorating the first anniversary of the attacks of October 7, 2023.

The president was joined by First Lady Jill Biden and Rabbi Aaron Alexander of Adas Israel Congregation in Washington, D.C. for the candle lighting.

Alexander, a family friend of the Goldberg-Polin family, chanted the Kel Maleh Rachamim in both Hebrew and English.

'May they rest in peace'

"God, full of mercy who dwells on high, grant fitting rest on the wings of the divine presence to the holy and pure the brave, for the souls of the holy ones. Men, women, and children who were killed on October 7," Alexander said. "For this, we pray for the ascent of their souls. May they rest in the Garden of Eden. May you shelter them in the shadow of your wings forever, and may their souls be bound up in the bond of everlasting life. May they rest in peace." A lit candle is seen on the day US President Joe Biden participated in a candle lighting ceremony to mark the anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel, at the White House in Washington, October 7, 2024. (credit: Nathan Howard/Reuters)

Biden, a devout Catholic, crossed himself following a moment of silence.

The president did not give any remarks during this memorial event.