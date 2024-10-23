Russia bombing aid destined for Gaza, British intelligence claims

Russia, which shares diplomatic ties with both Iran and Hamas, has been bombing ships carrying aid that were bound for Gaza, the Telegraph reported on Wednesday, citing British officials and intelligence information.

The strikes on ports in Ukraine have reportedly delayed transport to the Gaza enclave, where Palestinian civilians have reportedly suffered a humanitarian crisis as a result of the war against Hamas - the terror group ruling the strip.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer reportedly said that the Kremlin was “willing to gamble on global food security” in his pursuit of victory in his invasion of Ukraine.

A number of the ships, described as “collateral damage” by British intelligence, were flagged as belonging to foreign nations and were a part of United Nations efforts to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Ships allegedly hit by Russia

One of the four merchant vessels reportedly struck between October 5 and October 14 was a Panama-flagged container ship. The ship, carrying sunflower oil, was reportedly part of a UN shipment. Russia's President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Akbar Ahmadian during a meeting in Saint Petersburg, Russia September 12, 2024. (credit: Sputnik/Kristina Kormilitsyna/Kremlin via Reuters)

“Russia’s indiscriminate strikes on ports in the Black Sea underscore that Putin is willing to gamble on global food security in his attempts to force Ukraine into submission,” Starmer said. “In doing so, he is harming millions of vulnerable people across Africa, Asia and the Middle East, to try and gain the upper hand in his barbaric war.

“Russia has no respect for the norms and laws that govern our international system.”

Gaza is not the only destination now slightly more deprived as a result of the strikes, according to the report. Other ships hit were destined for South Africa, as part of the World Food Programme efforts, and Egypt.