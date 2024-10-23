Spain freezes arms sales and purchases to Israel amid internal government tensions

Since October 7, 2023, Spain has suspended both arms sales and purchases with Israel, with no new arms export authorizations granted.

Margarita Robles, Spain’s Minister of Defense, confirmed that all contracts for the acquisition of Israeli armaments are currently on hold. However, as reported by Público.es on Tuesday, there are still existing contracts with the arms industry.

Ministry of Defense sources noted that only the repair of aerospace components, temporarily exported to Israel and returned after repair, has been contracted over the past year to maintain the Spanish Air Force’s operational capabilities.

On Tuesday, Pablo Bustinduy, Spain’s Minister of Social Rights, sent a letter to Defense Minister Robles on behalf of five ministers from the Sumar political group, demanding the suspension of any ongoing arms contracts with Israeli companies.

According to Público.es, Bustinduy pointed to “some contracts” that remain active despite Spain not authorizing any new arms operations since October 7. Bustinduy emphasized that Sumar's proposal was based on a thorough review to enforce a total arms embargo on Israel beyond the mere suspension of new licenses. Palestinians at the rubble of a destroyed building after an Israeli airstrike in the central Gaza Strip, on November 5, 2023 (credit: ATIA MOHAMMED/FLASH90)

“We ask that these contracts be canceled immediately,” Bustinduy warned in his letter, as reported by El País. He also called for halting any defense or security agreements linked to the escalations in Gaza and Lebanon. Bustinduy stated that this would align with the recent declarations of President Pedro Sánchez.

According to El País, Sánchez has called for the international community to cease supplying weapons to Israel. In Congress, Sánchez declared that Spain’s arms sales and purchases with Israel had been suspended. However, Público.es noted that it was unclear whether Sánchez misspoke or if further clarification would follow.

Mixed messages and internal struggle

Until now, Spain’s Foreign Affairs Minister José Manuel Albares has stated that no new arms export authorizations have been issued to Israel since October 7, although previously authorized deliveries may still have taken place.

Despite these claims, there are reports that previously signed agreements are being fulfilled. El País mentioned that any arms exchanges occurring after the suspension were tied to contracts signed before October 7. While no new contracts have been issued, previously signed agreements continue to be executed, according to Público.es.

A report from the Delàs Center for Peace Studies revealed that the Spanish Ministry of Defense has approved defense programs with Israeli companies since October 2022, totaling 1.027 billion euros, as mentioned by El País.

This includes contracts such as the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (SILAM) for 576.4 million euros, 168 Spike anti-tank missile launchers for 237.5 million euros, and air combat system components worth 207.4 million euros. Some of these programs involve Israeli defense firms Rafael and Elbit, according to Público.es.

However, Bustinduy's letter, according to El País, insisted that Sumar has formally requested that Spain seek “effective measures” to stop any operations related to arms deals with Israel. He also requested that Spain halt contracts related to Israel's activities in the illegal settlements in the Palestinian territories, as reported by Público.es.

Adding to the growing pressure on the Spanish government, El País mentioned that dozens of cultural figures, including filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar and actress Victoria Luengo, have written to Sánchez, urging him to impose a total arms embargo on Israel. The collective’s appeal underscores the intensifying demand for concrete action in response to the ongoing conflict.