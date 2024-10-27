'Prophets say world will come to end in Middle East,' Trump tells Joe Rogan

Former president and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump discussed Israel's relationship with the US during the war and tensions in the Middle East during a wide-ranging, three-hour interview with American podcaster Joe Rogan on Friday.

One day after it was posted on YouTube, Trump's appearance on the "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast received over 22 million views on the platform.

Toward the three-hour mark, Trump criticized US President Joe Biden and his opponent in the upcoming elections, Vice President Kamala Harris, for telling Israel "not to do anything" during the Israel-Hamas war.

Furthermore, Trump commended Israel for "not listening" to Biden throughout the war.

Biden "told Israel not to do anything [during the war]," Trump continued.

"I think if they [Israel] listened to Biden, they'd be waiting for a bomb to drop over their head right now," he added. Joe Rogan podcast on Spotify. The Joe Rogan Experience is a podcast hosted by American comedian Joe Rogan (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

"[Biden's] been wrong about so much. I guess you'd have to say that she [Harris] has been wrong too because, you know, she always said they made the decision together."

"Israel didn't follow his advice," Trump repeated.

World to end in the Middle East

Trump then addressed the situation in the Middle East as a whole, noting what he believed prophets have said about the region and claiming it would be the location "the world would come to an end."

"You know, there are prophets that say the world will come to an end in the Middle East. You know that, right?" Trump said. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

According to a New York Times report, Rogan has previously turned down the opportunity to interview Trump and called him a "threat to democracy."

However, Rogan said in the interview that he wanted to get Trump on the podcast following the former president's assassination attempt, which took place at a Pennsylvania rally back in July.

"Once they shot you, I was like, he's got to come in here," Rogan told Trump during the interview.

Kamala Harris

Rogan also said he invited Harris to appear on the podcast for an interview. According to him, Harris has yet to respond to the request to join the podcast.

"I said I would have a conversation with her [Harris] like a human being," Rogan explained in a clip he posted to X/Twitter regarding the invite. Rogan emphasized that the goal of having the guest on his show would be less focused on political policy and more geared toward getting to know the candidates.

"I don't want to hear about her position. We know her position. Like, who are you?" Rogan asked regarding Harris.

While doing the interview, Trump said he could not imagine Harris agreeing to appear on the show.

"Can you imagine Kamala doing this show? If she did this kind of interview with you, and I hope she does because it would be a mess, she would be laying on the floor, and you'd be saying, call in the medics," Trump said on the podcast.

The timing of the Trump-Rogan interview came less than two weeks before the US 2024 presidential elections.