Blind Bulgarian predicts future including global conflict, Muslim rule

Throughout history, many people have claimed to have the power to see the future, offering a vision of what awaits humanity. Among these, Baba Vanga, a blind Bulgarian mystic, stands out due to her many prophecies that captured public attention.

Her predictions, which continue to spark interest and debate, have left many pondering their meanings, particularly as the world nears years she described as pivotal.

As 2025 approaches, Vanga's prophecies have garnered significant interest due to their alignment with current global challenges. The renowned mystic predicted a major conflict in Europe, exacerbated by current tensions between Russia and Ukraine, with severe nuclear implications.

Vanga also envisioned environmental disasters linked to climate change, including widespread droughts and wildfires.

On a hopeful note, she foresaw advancements in lab-grown human organs, a breakthrough expected to extend life expectancy and alleviate organ transplant shortages. This blend of urgency and optimism reflects the complex realities the world faces as we approach 2025. Baba Venga (credit: Screenshot/Maariv)

Prophesied world war

Notably, Baba Vanga warned of a new war breaking out in 2025, threatening Europe's population and potentially triggering a global cataclysm. Reports state that she specifically indicated that Russian President Vladimir Putin would triumph and suggested that Russia would dominate globally.

She further claimed that while the end of the world would begin in 2025, complete human extinction would not occur until 5079.

Beyond conflict, her forecasts include Europe coming under Muslim rule by 2043 and a return to global communist governance by 2076. She highlighted that the world’s ultimate demise in 5079 would be caused by a natural event.

Baba Vanga, whose full name was Vangelia Pandeva Gushterova, was born in 1911. She lost her sight at age 12 after being caught in a violent storm, an event she claimed led to her acquiring predictive powers.

These abilities brought her fame as her forecasts resonated globally. She even accurately predicted her own death, reportedly stating in a 1990 interview that she would die on August 11, 1996—a prediction that came true. Despite her death, the legacy of her prophecies endures, with new interpretations frequently surfacing.