President Herzog congratulates Trump, thanks Biden-Harris administration for support at JFNA

President Isaac Herzog contradicted President-elect Donald Trump during his remarks to the North American Jewish Federations General Assembly on Monday evening in Washington, DC, calling the incoming president a "champion of peace and cooperation" for the state of Israel.

Herzog said he spoke with Trump a few days ago and spoke of the "urgent need to bring our hostages back home."

Trump reiterated his love for Israel before Herzog thanked the president-elect for his friendship and wished him "every success" in leading Israel and the Middle East toward a future of security and prosperity.

Herzog then turned his attention to "his dear friend" President Biden, saying he wanted to express "gratitude and admiration" of the 46th president of the US for his "lifetime of friendship with Israel and devotion to the Jewish people."

"The president's steadfast support from the very beginning of the war was a moving display of leadership and kinship that Israel will never forget," Herzog said.

"The president's steadfast support from the very beginning of the war was a moving display of leadership and kinship that Israel will never forget," Herzog said.

Herzog to meet Biden

Herzog said he looked forward to meeting with Biden at the White House on Tuesday and thanking him "on behalf of the state and people of Israel."

Herzog also acknowledged Vice President Harris for actively showing solidarity with the Israeli people.

Herzog, who spoke on the phone with Harris regularly since the war, said he was thankful for their friendship.