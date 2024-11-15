Jared Kushner likely to continue Middle East efforts from outside Trump admin, CNN reports 

President-elect Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner will likely continue to play a critical role in Middle East negotiation efforts, though this time from an unofficial capacity outside of the Trump administration, CNN reported on Friday.

According to CNN's report, Kushner's close relationships throughout the region are seen as hard to replicate.

CNN cited regional diplomats as well as Israelis who worked with Kushner during the first Trump administration.

Saudi-Israel relations

Kushner has discussed US-Saudi diplomatic negotiations involving Israel with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman multiple times since leaving the Trump White House, said a source familiar with the discussions.

The source did not identify when the talks took place and whether they occurred before or after the start of the Gaza conflict. But they included discussions on the process of normalizing relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia, a key diplomatic objective of both the Biden and Trump administrations, the source said. Ivanka Trump, daughter of Former US President Donald Trump and Ivana Trump and her husband Jared Kushner arrive to attend the funeral for Ivana Trump, socialite and first wife of former US President Donald Trump, at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, in New York City, US, July 20, 2022. R (credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID)

Kushner, 43, has a close relationship with Saudi Arabia, which congressional investigators say has invested $2 billion in his private equity fund, Affinity Partners, which Kushner set up after leaving the White House.

Affinity and Kushner have denied that Saudi Arabia’s investments are a payoff or a conflict of interest. Affinity said Wyden and his Senate staff do not understand the realities of private equity. “The reason so many people go to Jared for his insights and his opinions is that he’s had such a record of successes,” said a spokesperson for Kushner.

The source close to Kushner declined to provide more details of the discussions with the crown prince, also known as “MbS, saying he did not want to violate the friendship between the two. “It wouldn’t be appropriate for me to share that,” the source said.

A spokesperson for the Saudi Embassy in Washington did not answer questions about Kushner’s discussions with MbS.

In a Sept. 18 speech, MbS said the kingdom would not recognize Israel without the creation a Palestinian state, suggesting a deal may be near impossible for the foreseeable future. That's a shift from February when three sources told Reuters that Saudi Arabia was willing to accept a political commitment from Israel to create a Palestinian state, rather than anything more binding, in a bid to get a defense pact with Washington approved before the US presidential election.

To encourage Saudi Arabia to recognize Israel, the Biden administration has offered Riyadh security guarantees, assistance with a civilian nuclear program and a renewed push for a Palestinian state. The deal could reshape the Middle East by uniting two long-time foes and binding the world's biggest oil exporter to Washington at a time when China is making inroads in the region.

But the Gaza conflict has thrown the talks into uncertainty. The war and humanitarian crisis have strengthened Arab and Muslim support for the Palestinians in their decades-long conflict with Israel over land and statehood, making it difficult for Riyadh to discuss recognizing Israel without addressing Palestinian aspirations.