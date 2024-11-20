Hotel in Texas to host two speakers tied to Hamas, Muslim Brotherhood

The Hilton Hotel in Houston Westchase is hosting an event featuring two speakers with reported ties to terror organizations, including Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood.

The event - named "From horror to hope: A benefit event for Gaza aid." - will feature keynote speaker Linda Sarsour and Motivational speaker Monzer Taleb, and is scheduled for 23 November.

Sarsour is a well-known anti-Israel activist of Palestinian descent, who Al-Arabiya reported to be tied to the Muslim Brotherhood.

Sheikh Taleb works for the charity Baitulmaal, which has been reported to fund Hamas proxies, according to Focus on Western Islamism (FWI).

Baitulmaal was created by Palestinian-Jordanian Hasan Hajmohammad, who was arrested in Israel in 2006 for funding a Hamas front organization, according to the Associated Press.

Monzer Taleb sings "I am from Hamas," in this 2008 video (The Investigative Project on Terrorism)

Texas-based charity fundraiser for Hamas

The US tried to deny Hajmohammad citizenship due to his links with both Hamas and MAB, according to the US District Court for the Northern Division of Texas Division.

An FWI investigation found that the Texas-based charity fundraises for multiple Hamas-linked or Hamas-run organizations including Generosity Without Limits and Unlimited Friends Association.

Sheikh Taleb sang as part of a pro-Hamas group that called for the destruction of Israel and the Jewish people. He can be seen in a 2008 video singing "I am from Hamas."

In a 2008 terrorism-financing case against the Holy Land Foundation, Taleb was named an "unindicted co-conspirator" for his association with Hamas.

In 2014, he posted on Facebook an image calling Hamas spokesman Abu Obaida a "superhero."

In 2018, Al Arabiya referred to Linda Sarsour as an extremist who has “roots in [the] Muslim Brotherhood" which is linked to Hamas.

In 2017, the New York Times reported that she spoke at a Muslim American Society conference, and posed for a picture next to Salah Sarsour, a member of the Islamic Society of Milwaukee and former Hamas operative who was jailed in Israel in the 1990s because of his suspected work for the group.

In 2004, Columbia University student paper reported that Sarsour's brother-in-law was serving a 12-year sentence after being accused of being an activist in Hamas.

The Jerusalem Post has reached out to the hotel for comment.