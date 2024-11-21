Compliance and calls for action: Reactions over ICC warrants pour in across the world

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant on Thursday afternoon, eliciting global uproar following the move.

The Foreign Minister of the Netherlands, where the ICC is located, said that the country will "follow the instructions. If Netanyahu or Gallant land, they will be arrested," FM Caspar Veldkamp said.

A French Foreign Ministry spokesman said that the arrest warrant would "be in line with the court's statutes" but declined to say if they would arrest Netanyahu or Gallant if they entered the country.

When asked during a news conference if France would arrest Netanyahu, Christophe Lemoine said it was a legally complicated question. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Gaza, November 19, 2024. (credit: MAAYAN TOAF/GPO)

"It's a point that is legally complex so I'm not going to comment on it today," he said.

Hamas responds to warrant

Terrorist group Hamas on Thursday welcomed the International Criminal Court's arrest warrants for Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and its former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

"We call on the International Criminal Court to expand the scope of accountability to all criminal occupation leaders," Hamas said in a statement.

Reuters contributed to this report.