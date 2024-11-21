'Expect strong response,' Trump's new National Security Advisor reacts to ICC arrest warrants

Florida Congressman and incoming National Security Advisor Mike Waltz slammed the ICC's issuing of arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Thursday, saying the international court has "no credibility."

"These allegations have been refuted by the US government," Waltz wrote in a post on X. "Israel has lawfully defended its people & borders from genocidal terrorists. You can expect a strong response to the antisemitic bias of the ICC & UN come January."

Other condemnations

In a post on X, Arkansas Republican Sen. Tom Cotton decried the ICC as a "kangaroo court" and called Karim Khan a deranged fanatic."

"Woe to him and anyone who tries to enforce these outlaw warrants," Cotton wrote. "Let me give them all a friendly reminder: the American law on the ICC is known as The Hague Invasion Act for a reason. Think about it."

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham wrote the "International Corrupt Criminal Court has acted in the most absurd and irresponsible manner possible by issuing arrest warrants" against Netanyahu and Gallant while there's a serious cloud of allegations hanging out over the prosecutor who sought these warrants."

"Senator Schumer needs to pass the bipartisan legislation that came from the House sanctioning the Court for such an outrage and President Biden needs to sign it," Graham wrote.

Democrats also chimed in with criticism of the ICC's warrants.

Using explicit language, Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman wrote the ICC has "no standing, relevance, or path."

"F**k that," he wrote.

North Carolina Democratic Rep. Kathy Manning wrote the ICC's decision is a "pure and transparent abuse of justice" to "isolate and undermine our democratic ally Israel, which has the right to defend itself against Hamas terrorists."

The US must stand with Israel and push back against this outrageous and harmful decision, Manning said.