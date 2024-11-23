Cars set ablaze, Netanyahu effigy burnt, windows smashed in Montreal 'pro-Hamas' riots

A pro-Palestinian demonstration in Montreal descended into riots on Friday night which saw three individuals arrested, according to international media reports.

The protest turned violent, and demonstrators were recorded clashing with police, smashing windows, and setting fire to cars, according to the Montreal Gazette.

While the protest remained calm for the first two hours of the demonstration, when demonstrators reached St-Urbain Street At 6:10 p.m., the climate of the protest reportedly changed. An effigy of Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was reportedly burnt.

Montreal right now.Understand that they want this for every single Jewish person on Earth, but use the word "zionist" to cloak their intentions.@JustinTrudeau are you proud of the sh*thole you've reduced Canada to in just 10 years?https://t.co/P6qNufC6Hd — ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) November 23, 2024

After the burning of Netanyahu’s effigy, demonstrators began launching small explosive devices and metal items at police, the Gazette reported. By 6:40 p.m., two vehicles were set ablaze, and store windows on St-Urbain Street and René-Lévesque Blvd were smashed. Pro-Palestine protester in Montreal performs Hitler salute (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

Three individuals were arrested for assaulting officers and obstruction of police work, according to the Daily Mail.

The protests were dispersed by 7:00 p.m. by police using chemical irritants.

Criticizing Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has since been criticized for his absence by Quebec Senator Leo Housakos. Trudeau was attending a Taylor Swift concert at the time.

“Tonight, while Justin Trudeau is partying it up in Toronto, I was meeting with several members of the Jewish community of Montreal,” Housakos wrote on X/Twitter. “Meanwhile, this is our hometown tonight. The pro-Hamas crowd emboldened by Mr. Trudeau’s pledge to arrest the Israeli PM. Hope you had fun at the concert, though, Justin.”

Tonight, while Justin Trudeau is partying it up in Toronto, I was meeting with several members of the Jewish community of Montreal.Meanwhile, this is our hometown tonight. The proHamas crowd emboldened by Mr. Trudeau’s pledge to arrest the Israeli PM. Hope you had fun at the… pic.twitter.com/mJEU3etzPr — Senator Leo Housakos (@SenatorHousakos) November 23, 2024

Friday night’s protest followed a student strike in Quebec - which saw some student demonstrators perform Nazi salutes, storm university lectures, and chant for a “final solution.”