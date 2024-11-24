Trump and Biden can forge peace in Israel – and earn Trump the Nobel Prize - opinion

Donald Trump, the former and now president-elect, has never been shy about his desire to be recognized on the world stage.

A Nobel Peace Prize, he once hinted, would be the pinnacle of that recognition. But let’s face it: the skewed global narrative often pits America—and especially its more conservative leaders—against the odds of such accolades. Trump, however, has a chance to transcend these odds.

How? By joining forces with President Joe Biden to end the war in Israel, forcing Hamas to release the hostages, holding Hezbollah to terms that preserve Israel’s future, dismantling the Houthis in Yemen, and demonstrating a united Western front.

This idea isn’t far-fetched. It’s bold, yes, but not impossible. It’s also unprecedented in modern American history—a bipartisan partnership between two rivals with more in common than they might admit. Biden, after all, is a centrist Democrat, not an ideological firebrand. He didn’t even run for re-election. His approach to foreign policy is pragmatic, driven less by personal glory and more by the results.

Trump’s unfinished peace legacy

Trump has already laid the groundwork for peace in the Middle East through the Abraham Accords, a historic agreement normalizing ties between Israel and several Arab states. AL ZAYANI, NETANYAHU, Trump and bin Zayed participate in the signing of the Abraham Accords. (credit: TOM BRENNER/REUTERS)

The accords marked a seismic shift in regional dynamics, demonstrating that peace could be achieved through economic and diplomatic engagement rather than prolonged conflict. Yet, Trump received little recognition for this monumental achievement. Despite the transformative impact of the Abraham Accords, the Nobel committee did not acknowledge them with a prize.

Building on this legacy by partnering with Biden to resolve the current crisis would not only bring justice to those achievements but also cement Trump’s status as a peacemaker.

The Abraham Accords showed the world that nations once considered adversaries could become allies. Now, Trump has the chance to extend that vision to a new chapter in Middle East diplomacy.

A strong America needs bipartisanship

The war in Gaza has already claimed countless lives and destabilized the region. The hostages held by Hamas are a painful symbol of the ongoing strife. Forcing their release would be a victory for humanity and America’s moral authority. But it won’t be easy. It requires more than military might; it demands diplomatic finesse, economic leverage, and, most critically, a united front.

In a world where American leadership is often questioned, a bipartisan effort to resolve the conflict in Israel would showcase a strong and resilient United States. It would demonstrate that, despite political divisions, America can come together to uphold its values and commitments.

Trump’s supporters might balk at the idea of partnering with Biden. Biden’s critics might call it naive. But history remembers the leaders who take risks, who step outside their comfort zones to achieve greatness.

Let’s not underestimate the ripple effects of such a partnership. Securing peace in Israel could lead to broader stability in the Middle East. Forcing Hezbollah into terms that safeguard Israel’s borders would weaken Iran’s regional influence. Dismantling the Houthi threat in Yemen would disrupt a key Iranian proxy and secure vital maritime routes.

And for Trump, these achievements wouldn’t just be political victories; they’d be personal triumphs. They’d be the foundation for his place in history, not just as a divisive figure but as a unifier, a peacemaker.

Is this naive? Perhaps.

United for a greater cause

I’ll admit: this vision might seem utopian. The idea of Trump and Biden working together might draw smirks from cynics on both sides. But isn’t that exactly what America—and the world—needs right now? A break from the toxic partisanship that has defined the past decades? A reminder that even the most divided nations can unite for a greater cause?

Trump doesn’t need to fear Biden. Biden has already stepped aside from the political stage. Instead, Trump can view him as an ally, a partner in a mission that transcends party lines. Together, they can redefine what it means to lead in the 21st century.

For Trump, the Nobel Prize might remain an elusive goal. But this is his chance to prove that he’s more than just a dealmaker or a political disruptor. This is his opportunity to become a statesman, a leader who puts country—and the world—above self-interest.

History is watching. The world is waiting. And Trump has the chance to show that, even in the most polarized of times, unity is still possible.