Unclear if Pentagon will play role in maintaining Israel, Hezbollah ceasefire

A lot of "potential good" could come out of Israel's ceasefire with Lebanon said Pentagon Spokesperson Maj. Gen Pat Ryder.

He spoke to reporters during a Tuesday afternoon briefing that coincided with Prime Minister Netanyahu's televised announcement of his government's approval of the temporary truce with Hezbollah.

The Pentagon is "consulting closely" with its interagency partners on what potential role the Defense Department could have in the ceasefire, according to Ryder.

However, he declined to comment if the Pentagon will play a role in monitoring the mechanism to make sure the ceasefire holds.

"I don't have any updates to provide from the podium right at this moment, but certainly, as we have more to share on that front, we will," Ryder said. The Pentagon (Aerial view) (credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/ TOUCH OF LIGHT)

Supportive of the ceasefire

"We are certainly very supportive of the ceasefire, and the Department of Defense plays an important role within our interagency here in the US and in working with partners in the region to prevent a wider conflict."

The Pentagon has seen diplomatic means as key to enabling both Lebanese and Israeli citizens to return to their homes on both sides of the blue line, Ryder said, which is probably going to be the most significant part of the agreement along with the reduction of violence, destruction and death on both sides of the border.