Saudi king officially opens Riyadh metro project

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman inaugurated the Riyadh Metro project on Wednesday, marking a significant milestone in the country’s efforts to enhance urban mobility, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The metro, set to open to the public on Dec. 1, will serve as the centerpiece of the Saudi capital’s public transportation network.

The Riyadh Metro comprises six train lines spanning 176 kilometers (110 miles) and 85 stations, including four major hubs. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom’s de facto leader since his ascension, described the project as a testament to King Salman’s leadership and vision during his tenure as chairman of the High Commission for the Development of Arriyadh, now the Royal Commission for Riyadh City.

The network’s phased opening begins with the blue, yellow, and purple lines on Dec. 1, followed by the red and green lines on Dec. 15, and the orange line on Jan. 5, 2025. Operating daily from 6 a.m. to midnight, the metro aims to alleviate traffic congestion and improve the city’s quality of life, aligning with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, SPA said.

Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb

Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb said the metro reflects Saudi leadership’s commitment to infrastructure development, positioning Riyadh as a global destination, while city residents, such as lawyer Abeer Al-Shehri, expect the metro to improve productivity. A vehicle is seen inside a tunnel of the under-construction Riyadh Metro (credit: Faisal Nasser/Reuters)

“As a lawyer, my profession involves fieldwork at courts, the Public Prosecution, and police stations,” she said, explaining that the severity of the traffic forces her to postpone critical meetings.