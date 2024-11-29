Russia wants to work with the Taliban, proposes bill to remove group from terrorist list

The head of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) wants to work with the Taliban in combating drug and arms trafficking despite the organization being listed an a terrorist entity in the country, The Moscow Times reported on Tuesday.

FSB chief Alexander Bortnikov stated, “In light of the Taliban’s measures against ISIS, I believe it is possible to establish constructive cooperation with the Afghan authorities and their special services in this area” The Moscow Times cited.

In October, Russia officially announced its intention to remove the Taliban from its list of terrorist organizations according to a report from Russia’s state news agency, TASS.

The Moscow times reported that on Tuesday a bill proposing the idea was submitted to the lower house of the Russian parliament, the State Duma.

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed the Kremlin’s support the move, saying that “it is very important to develop contacts with them [the Taliban], especially since this is a neighboring region.” Members of the Taliban carrying flags participate in a rally to mark the third anniversary of the fall of Kabul, in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 14, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Sayed Hassib)

Russia's work with the Taliban

Previously, Russia had worked with the Taliban to combat the South-Central Asian branch of the Islamic State group, known as IS-KP.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov praised the Taliban for its efforts to confront the Islamic group and also to combat drug trafficking in Afghanistan.

“Once again, we urge Western countries to recognize their responsibility for the post-conflict reconstruction of Afghanistan, lift sanctions, and return the assets that have been appropriated from Kabul,” Lavrov said.