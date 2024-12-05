'Israel is a key ally in our national security,' India's foreign minister says

India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar emphasized the country’s strong security ties with Israel in a statement to the upper house of Parliament on Thursday, underscoring that decisions regarding exports with potential military implications are made with national interest and strategic alliances in mind.

“Israel is a country with which we have a strong record of cooperation in national security. It is also a country that has stood by us at different moments when our national security was under threat,” Jaishankar said.

The minister reiterated that India’s export policies, including those concerning defense technologies, are guided by its commitments to international regimes, such as the Wassenaar Arrangement, and by its domestic priorities.

He highlighted that India’s export control and licensing processes ensure decisions align with the nation’s strategic goals.

Jaishankar's remarks come as India continues to expand its defense and security cooperation with Israel.

A flourishing partnership

The partnership, which has flourished over decades, includes collaboration in areas such as missile defense, cyber security, and advanced technology. Israel has been a steadfast ally, providing crucial support during moments of regional tension.

The minister also noted that while broader geopolitical considerations are taken into account, India’s decisions are ultimately driven by its national interest.

This approach has allowed India to maintain robust defense ties with Israel, even as it navigates complex global dynamics.

The statement reinforces the growing importance of the India-Israel relationship, particularly in the context of defense and security cooperation.

Since formalizing diplomatic ties in 1992, the two countries have developed a partnership that extends beyond defense into agriculture, technology, and innovation.

What does India's affirmation of commitment to Israel mean?

By reaffirming its commitment to Israel, India signals its intention to deepen this strategic alliance while balancing its responsibilities as a member of international export control regimes.

India’s commitment to expanding its partnership with Israel was reiterated by Israel Economy Minister Nir Barkat at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Partnership Summit in Delhi earlier this week.

Barkat underscored the deep-rooted ties between the two nations, built on shared values and strong government-to-government diplomacy.

He highlighted Israel’s advanced capabilities in cyber security, desert technology, and climate change solutions, all of which align with India’s strategic priorities. “Israel knows how to partner with global partners that share the same values and interests,” Barkat said, emphasizing the ambitious goal of scaling Israel’s exports from $160 billion to $1 trillion within the next 15 to 20 years.

Barkat also addressed the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, calling it one of the worst atrocities faced by Jews since the Holocaust.

He commended India for its steadfast support and called for stronger collaboration to confront global instability and threats. By emphasizing mutual respect and cooperation, Barkat reinforced Israel’s intention to deepen its economic and technological partnerships with India.

The summit served as a platform to strengthen ties further, with discussions on sustainable growth and innovation across various industries.