'We have to end it': Trump plans to abolish birthright citizenship in the US

US President-elect Donald Trump stated his plans to abolish birthright citizenship in an interview with “Meet the Press” on Sunday, NBC News reported.

In the interview with moderator Kristen Welker, Trump discussed ending birthright citizenship and removing rights from those born in the country to undocumented parents, NBC News wrote.

“We’re the only country that has it, you know,” he claimed, although according to a review by the Library of Congress, NBC News cited that more than 30 countries also provide birthright citizenship, including Israel.

Though he further explained, he is open to working with Democrats to pass legislation that would allow 'dreamers,' immigrants who arrived in the US as children from deportation, to be able to stay in the US.

Trump also discussed his plans for mass deportation of illegal immigrants, one of the main highlights of his third campaign for the White House. Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump takes the stage during a campaign rally at the J.S. Dorton Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina, Nov. 4, 2024. (credit: CHIP SOMODEVILLA/GETTY IMAGES)

Starting on Inauguration Day

In his campaign, Trump had said he’d start with those with a criminal record. He explained he would use the National Guard and local police officers to carry out the removals, which would be "starting at noon on Inauguration Day 2025."

In the interview, Trump explained, “I think you have to do it,” NBC News quoted.

“It’s a very tough thing to do. It’s — but you have to have, you know, you have rules, regulations, laws. They came in illegally. You know, the people that have been treated very unfairly are the people that have been online for 10 years to come into the country.”

“We have to get the criminals out of our country,” Trump said, according to NBC News. “But we’re starting with the criminals, and we got to do it. And then we’re starting with others, and we’re going to see how it goes.”

When asked about families with undocumented parents but legal children, Trump said, “I don’t want to be breaking up families. So the only way you don’t break up the family is you keep them together, and you have to send them all back.”