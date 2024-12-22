Israel considers Egypt travel warning amid fears of Iranian attacks ahead of Hanukkah - report

Israel's security establishment is weighing the issuance of a travel warning for Egypt ahead of Hanukkah due to intelligence indicating potential Iranian-directed terrorist attacks against Israelis.

According to a Sunday morning Kan Radio report, Israeli officials have urged Egypt to bolster its security forces to counter these threats.

NSC changes threat levels for Armenia, Maldives, and Brazil

On December 5, The National Security Council (NSC) changed its designated threat levels for traveling to Armenia, the Maldives, and Brazil.

For Armenia, the travel alert was increased from level two (potential threat) to level three (moderate threat level) due to the "heightened terrorist threat" against Israelis and Jews in the country. Waving national colorful flag of Israel and national flag of Egypt (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

For the Maldives, the travel alert has also been increased from level two to level three due to the presence of "terror sympathizers" and increased "hostility" towards Israelis and Jews on the island.

For Brazil, the travel warning has been decreased from level two to level one (no threat level) except for the area on the border between Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay.