US House report finds Matt Gaetz violated law with sexual misconduct, drug use, CBS reports

The US House Ethics Committee has found that former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz violated state laws by paying a 17-year-old girl for sex and purchasing drugs illegally, CBS News reported on Monday, citing a final draft of the panel's report.

Gaetz, who has denied wrongdoing, resigned from the House of Representatives last month after he was selected by President-elect Donald Trump to be attorney general. He withdrew from consideration in the face of an uphill confirmation battle in the Senate.

Reuters was not immediately able to reach Gaetz for comment.

The report, which is expected to be released on Monday, found that Gaetz paid more than $90,000 to 12 different women, payments the Ethics panel determined were likely in connection with sexual activity and drug use, CBS reported.

The Ethics panel received testimony that Gaetz had sex twice with a 17-year-old girl, described in the report as "Victim A," at a party in 2017, CBS reported.

"Victim A recalled receiving $400 in cash from Representative Gaetz that evening, which she understood to be payment for sex," CBS quoted the report as saying. "Victim A said that she did not inform Representative Gaetz that she was under 18 at the time, nor did he ask her age."

Gaetz was the subject of a three-year FBI investigation into allegations of sex trafficking that produced no criminal charges.

The evidence

The Ethics panel said there was not sufficient evidence that the three-term congressman violated the federal sex trafficking statute, CBS reported.

All of the women who testified said the sexual encounters with Gaetz were consensual, according to CBS.

"When I look back on certain moments, I feel violated."

Another woman told the committee: "When I look back on certain moments, I feel violated."

The report found that Gaetz violated House rules and other standards of conduct banning prostitution, statutory rape and drug use, CBS reported.

It also found "substantial evidence" Gaetz engaged in illicit drug use, CBS reported. It accused him of accepting gifts of luxury travel in excess of permissible limits with a 2018 trip to The Bahamas, CBS added.