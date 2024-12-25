Tourists evacuated from Eiffel Tower in fire scare

Hundreds of tourists were evacuated from the Eiffel Tower after the fire alarm was triggered, Newsweek reported on Tuesday.

French media had originally reported that flames had broken out on the tower.

However, Société d'Exploitation de la Tour Eiffel (SETE), the company that manages the Eiffel Tower, told Newsweek that “a short circuit on the power rail of an elevator between the second floor and the summit triggered the monument's fire alarm system, but there was no danger.”

"After confirming there was no danger, firefighters left the scene. No visitors were put at risk,” SETE told Newsweek.

Newsweek reported that the tower had been temporarily closed to the public following the fire alarm but has since been reopened up to the second floor. Tourists look at the Eiffel Tower from the Place de la Concorde as the sun sets over Paris, France, October 24, 2024. (credit: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters)

Historic fires

In January 1956, the Eiffel Tower experienced a fire in its television transmission room, causing significant damage, with repairs taking over a year to complete.

Most recently, in Paris, the Notre Dame Cathedral completed a five-year restoration after a massive fire on April 15, 2019.

The fire had destroyed much of the 860-year-old structure, including its central spire, which collapsed during the blaze.