George Soros, WCK founder among awardees for Biden's Presidential Medal of Freedom

Jewish billionaire George Soros and World Central Kitchen founder, Jose Andres were among the nineteen people awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by US President Joe Biden, the White House announced on Saturday.

According to the White House, "The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the Nation’s highest civilian honor, presented to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors."

Philanthropist George Soros, is a Hungarian-American Jewish financier who survived the Holocaust. "Through his network of foundations, partners, and projects in more than 120 countries, Soros has focused on global initiatives that strengthen democracy, human rights, education, and social justice," the White House said in its statement.

“His inspiring generosity reminds us all of our capacity and our obligation to stand up to the abuse of power and to be guardians of democracy and all people yearning to be free,” Biden said.

Soros reportedly funded the “US Campaign for Palestinian Rights” (USCPR), an anti-Israel organization that helped fuel hatred and encourage protests on college campuses across the US, according to an article published by the New York Jewish Week in February about pro-Palestinian organizations and their sources of funding. US President Joe Biden speaks during a ceremony to present the Presidential Medal of Freedom in the East Room of the White House, in Washington, US January 4, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/KEN CEDENO)

World Central Kitchen

Included in the list of honorees was Jose Andres, who launched World Central Kitchen, a humanitarian organization that provides meals to those in crisis zones, including Gaza.

Andrés accused the IDF of planning a “systematic” attack after an accidental strike killed seven WCK food aid workers in Gaza. In an op-ed published in The New York Times in April, Andrés wrote that while he condemned the horrific attack on Israel on October 7, he believes it does not justify Israel’s military response in Gaza.

“In the worst conditions, after the worst terrorist attack in its history, it’s time for the best of Israel to show up,” Andres wrote in The NYT article.

Andres continued in the op-ed, “You cannot save the hostages by bombing every building in Gaza. You cannot win this war by starving an entire population.”

Jewish American designer Ralph Lauren

Also awarded was Jewish American designer Ralph Lauren, who became the first fashion designer to receive the Medal of Freedom, the New York Post reported.

According to the White House press release, "He has influenced culture, business, and philanthropy, notably in the fight against cancer and the preservation of the Star-Spangled Banner."

Lauren told the NYP, “America is my country — my home, and its history, traditions, and values have always been an inspiration.”

“To receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom conferred personally by the President of the United States is an honor of a lifetime. As a proud American citizen, I accept it with gratitude and great humility,” the NYP quoted.

Presidential Medal of Freedom awardees

The list of honorees also included notable figures from various fields:

Bono, from the band U2, was honored as an activist against AIDS and poverty. Ashton Baldwin Carter (posthumous), was remembered as the 25th Secretary of Defense. Hillary Clinton was recognized for her work as a former NY senator, secretary of state, and first lady.

Actor Michael J. Fox was recognized as an advocate for Parkinson’s disease research and development. Tim Gill was honored as an entrepreneur working for LGBTQI rights and equality. Dr. Jane Goodall was recognized for her work as an ethologist and conservationist.

Fannie Lou Hamer (posthumous) was the founder of the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party for racial justice in America. Earvin “Magic” Johnson is known as a retired basketball player and was honored as an entrepreneur and philanthropist.

Robert Francis Kennedy (posthumous) was an attorney general and US Senator who fought racial segregation. Lionel Messi is a professional soccer player and UNICEF ambassador.

William Sanford Nye inspired generations of American children as "Bill-Nye the Science Guy." George W. Romney (posthumous) was remembered as a chairman and president of American Motors Corporation and 43rd Governor of Michigan.

David Rubenstein is known for philanthropy and support for the restoration of historic landmarks. George Stevens, Jr was recognized as an award-winning writer, director, author, and playwright, as well as a founder of the American Film Institute.

Denzel Washington, an actor, director, and producer, was honored not only for his work in film but also for his role as the National Spokesman for the Boys and Girls Clubs of America. Anna Wintour, the long-time editor-in-chief of Vogue, was recognized for her influence in the world of fashion and journalism.