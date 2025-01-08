Sam Altman faces sexual abuse lawsuit filed by sister

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI and a prominent figure in the tech industry, is facing allegations in a lawsuit filed by his sister, Ann Altman. The lawsuit, filed on January 7 in a federal court in Missouri, accuses Altman of sexually abusing his sister during their childhood between 1997 and 2006. Ann claims that the alleged abuse caused her severe emotional distress and has impacted her ability to lead a normal life, according to a report by The Verge.

The lawsuit, as reported by The Verge, includes a statement from Ann's attorney, Ryan J. Mahoney, who asserted that the allegations are credible and unrelated to her mental health challenges. Mahoney criticized the Altman family’s attempts to dismiss the claims based on Ann's mental health history.

In a statement, the Altman family, including Sam, his mother, and his brothers, strongly denied the allegations. They described the claims as “utterly untrue” and said Ann has made similar accusations and financial demands in the past. According to The Verge, the family expressed deep pain over the situation, emphasizing the difficulty of addressing the matter publicly.

This legal battle arises as OpenAI, under Altman’s leadership, faces other high-profile challenges. OpenAI, valued at $157 billion and backed by Microsoft, is also dealing with a lawsuit from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who alleges a breach of contract over OpenAI’s shift from its original nonprofit mission. President Herzog (left) shakes hands with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman (right). (credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM/GPO)

According to a report by Benzinga, the allegations against Altman come as OpenAI navigates significant legal and ethical scrutiny, placing additional pressure on its leadership.

Legal proceedings

Both sides are expected to present their cases in court. Ann Altman’s attorney, as reported by The Verge, has indicated that her legal team is prepared to provide evidence to substantiate the claims. The Altman family continues to maintain that the allegations are baseless and tied to Ann’s "ongoing mental health struggles."