President Biden welcomes first great-grandchild

President Joe Biden announced the birth of his first great-grandchild during a news conference in California regarding wildfires on Wednesday.

Biden initially told reporters that his granddaughter, Noami Biden, gave birth to "a 10-pound, four-ounce baby girl" before correcting himself and saying she had a "baby boy."

"I'm a great-grandfather as of today," CBS News quoted from the news conference. "Baby boy. So I'll remember this day."

First Lady Jill Biden shared a photo to her Instagram of her and the president holding the newborn, “We are proud to introduce you to our great-grandson: William Brannon Neal, IV,” the caption read.

Biden initially expressed his excitement in a Wednesday morning interview with USA TODAY's Washington Bureau Chief, Susan Page.

Biden becomes a great-grandfather

“I'm about to be a great-grandfather, Jesus God," he said.

"I'm going out to California. She's (Noami) due to have a cesarean on the 8th of January.”

The 46th president has seven grandchildren, CBS reported. This new addition to his family likely makes Joe Biden, 82, the first standing president to become a great-grandfather.