Trump doubles down on making Canada 51st state

Trump eyes Canadian annexation through "economic force" following Trudeau's exit, while also discussing potential territorial expansion into Panama and Greenland.

By SHIR PERETS
Donald Trump and Justin Trudeau. (photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
Donald Trump and Justin Trudeau.
(photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)

President-elect Donald Trump has made a series of statements and social media posts announcing his intent to make Canada the 51st state over the past few days.

Shortly after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation on Tuesday, Trump posted several photos of North America with the United States border extending to include Canada on Truth Social.

He later held a press conference where he discussed that he was considering using military force to acquire Panama and Greenland. When asked if he would consider military force to annex Canada as well, he responded, “No. Economic force.”

“Because Canada and the United States, that would really be something,” he said. 

“You get rid of that artificially drawn line, and you take a look at what that looks like, and it would also be much better for national security. Don't forget, we basically protect Canada.”

Photo posted on President-elect Donald Trump's social media. (credit: SCREENSHOT/TRUTH SOCIAL)
Photo posted on President-elect Donald Trump's social media. (credit: SCREENSHOT/TRUTH SOCIAL)

Canada’s Liberal Party posted their own map of North America on X/Twitter with the caption “For anyone who may be confused.”

The photo had the US highlighted as “The United States” and Canada highlighted as “Not the United States.”

Trudeau v. Musk

“There isn’t a snowball’s chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States,” Trudeau wrote on X, “Workers and communities in both our countries benefit from being each other’s biggest trading and security partner.”

“Girl, you’re not the governor of Canada anymore, so doesn’t matter what you say,” Elon Musk responded.



Related Tags
Canada
Donald Trump
Justin Trudeau
Panama
Elon Musk
greenland