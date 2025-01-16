As tensions and alliances shift in the Middle East, Azerbaijan emerges as a key player, bridging gaps between Israel, the US, and the region.

While Trump administration resumes office, discussions about reshaping the geopolitical dynamics of the Middle East have intensified. Significant concerns regarding the Iranian threat are sounded by the new US officials, together with full support of Israel.

Among the key players, Azerbaijan has emerged as a vital partner for both Israel and the United States, offering strategic advantages in the face of shifting regional challenges, states a new research paper by the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies. Alexander Grinberg, a former IDF Military Intelligence officer and an expert on Iran and Middle Eastern geopolitics, one of the authors of the paper, has highlighted Azerbaijan’s unique importance in fostering regional stability.

Grinberg’s extensive background in intelligence and his focus on Iran lend weight to his insights, which were recently featured in Maariv. Professor Zeev (Vladimir) Khanin, one of the leading Israeli experts on Israel-FSU relations, a fellow contributor to this publication, provided additional context on the broader geopolitical implications. The authors of the paper offer it as an overview for the White House administration. Azerbaijan’s crucial role in the new Middle East: Insights from Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies (credit: Courtesy of the Office of the President of Azerbaijan)

“Azerbaijan’s support for Israel is not only unwavering but also critical during times of regional instability,” Grinberg noted. “It is the only Muslim-majority nation that stood firmly with Israel during the recent war against Hamas and Hezbollah, even under significant pressure from other Muslim states. This support is stable and enduring, and already lasts for 30 years”

This alliance is rooted in shared security interests and mutual recognition of the Iranian threat, states the paper.

Intelligence cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel has been pivotal in countering Iranian influence, leveraging Azerbaijan’s strategic location bordering Iran and Russia. Azerbaijan’s contributions to regional stability extend to its role in providing critical intelligence that complicates Iranian operations, as well as its refusal to yield to Iranian pressure to sever ties with Israel.

“Azerbaijan provides over 60% of Israel’s oil imports and has been a discreet but pivotal pillar of Israel’s security since the 1990s. During the Second Karabakh War in 2020, Azerbaijan’s use of Israeli military technology was instrumental in its victory, further solidifying the partnership”, marked Grinberg.

Geopolitical significance

Azerbaijan’s geopolitical significance extends beyond its bilateral ties with Israel. Sharing borders with Iran and Russia, Azerbaijan’s role as a major energy supplier to Europe is crucial in reducing reliance on Russian energy. Grinberg emphasizes that Azerbaijan’s diplomatic efforts, particularly in mediating between Israel and Turkey, demonstrate its ability to stabilize the region. “President Aliyev has consistently shown leadership in fostering dialogue between key regional players. His ability to mediate reflects Azerbaijan’s unique position as a bridge between East and West,” Grinberg observed.

This strategic importance has been particularly evident in the context of the Trump administration's emphasis on expanding the Abraham Accords. By leveraging Azerbaijan's strengths, the US and Israel have an opportunity to build a more stable and cooperative Middle East. Grinberg's insights underscore the importance of recognizing Azerbaijan's pivotal role in countering Iranian influence and securing regional energy resources.

“True friendship is tested in times of need, and Azerbaijan has proven its unwavering commitment to Israel and regional stability,” Grinberg stated, reflecting on the depth of this partnership. As the region continues to face volatility, the enduring alliance between Azerbaijan, Israel, and the US offers a blueprint for fostering cooperation and resilience.

Read the original column by clicking the following link: https://besacenter.org/azerbaijan-one-of-the-pillars-of-israels-regional-security/