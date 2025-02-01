Russian missile strike damages historic Jewish institutions in Odesa

A Russian missile attack on Odesa, Ukraine, on Friday, severely damaged multiple historic sites, including the renowned Bristol Hotel and a Jewish educational institution operated by Chabad. The strike, which left at least seven people wounded, also impacted the Odesa Philharmonic Theater and several UNESCO-protected buildings in the city center.

The attack marked another escalation in Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine, with Odesa frequently targeted due to its strategic importance. Ukrainian officials condemned the strike, emphasizing the cultural and humanitarian toll.

Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov confirmed the extent of the destruction, stating, “There is significant damage and destruction in the UNESCO-protected area.” Among the affected sites was the Bristol Hotel, an architectural landmark dating back to the late 19th century. The blast shattered windows, damaged the ornate marble staircases, and caused structural harm to the building’s historic façade.

The Odesa Philharmonic Theater, a cultural icon of the city, was also damaged in the strike. Local authorities warned that further assessments would be necessary to determine the full extent of the destruction.

A Russian missile strike on Odesa. On the historical city center, preliminary identified as a ballistic attack. A completely deliberate strike by Russian terrorists.Fortunately, no fatalities were reported. Some people were wounded and have received assistance. Among those… pic.twitter.com/UluUiy5Y63 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) January 31, 2025

Jewish educational institution forced to close

A Chabad-affiliated Jewish educational center adjacent to the Bristol Hotel was also damaged. The institution, which serves as a university for Jewish students from across Ukraine, sustained structural damage significant enough to prompt the temporary closure of its facilities.

Following the attack, the school administration announced that students would be sent on an extended break until renovations could be completed or an alternative location secured. The university serves over 100 students, many of whom are graduates of Chabad’s Or Avner schools or the Mishpacha orphanage in Odesa.

Chief Rabbi of Odesa and Southern Ukraine, Rabbi Avraham Wolff, sought to reassure concerned families, stating, “I want to calm all the parents—every student is safe and protected. We are working tirelessly to restore normalcy as soon as possible.”

Rabbi Wolff also emphasized the resilience of Odesa’s Jewish community, saying, “The Jewish community in Odesa has faced many challenges throughout history, and we have always emerged stronger. With God’s help, we will overcome this as well and resume studies soon.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attack and reiterated the need for stronger air defense measures. “Once again, air defense remains our top priority. We are working with all our partners to secure more protection for our country,” Zelensky said in a statement. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The attack on Odesa is the latest in a series of Russian missile strikes targeting Ukraine’s cultural and historical sites. UNESCO and international preservation organizations have repeatedly expressed concern over the destruction of Ukraine’s architectural and religious heritage.

The Chabad-run rescue organization, JRNU, has not yet released details on the full extent of the damage or a timeline for the reopening of the Jewish educational institution.