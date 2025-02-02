Biden and Harris welcome, take credit for release of US-Israeli hostage Keith Siegel

Former US president Joe Biden and former vice president and 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris both welcomed the return of released Israeli-American hostage Keith Siegel, 65, who was freed from Hamas captivity on Saturday, in Sunday posts on X/Twitter.

Siegel was among two other hostages, Yarden Bibas and Ofer Kalderon, who were released from Hamas captivity on Saturday after 484 days of captivity. They were released as part of the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal.

Siegel was the only one among the three released hostages to hold dual American-Israeli citizenship.

Biden began by saying that he joins "Americans, Israelis, and people around the world in welcoming home Keith Siegel," adding that he was released "as part of the ceasefire deal my team and I negotiated."

"I look forward to the remaining hostages, including additional Americans, being reunited with their families soon," the post continued. Keith Siegel, freed from Hamas captivity. (credit: BRINGTHEMHOMENOW, Canva)

Biden then wrote that he could "only imagine the relief and joy that Keith’s family must be feeling today."

"For more than a year, my team and I met with his family, including his wife Aviva, who was once a hostage herself. I was continuously inspired by their strength and resilience as they did everything in their power to ensure he was not forgotten. My thoughts and prayers are with them and with all the families of the hostages today, all of whom have suffered so much," he concluded.

I join Americans, Israelis, and people around the world in welcoming home Keith Siegel, an American held hostage by Hamas for 484 days, as part of the ceasefire deal my team and I negotiated. I look forward to the remaining hostages, including additional Americans, being reunited… — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 2, 2025

Harris responds to Siegel's release

Harris also welcomed Siegel's return in her post, stating that she and her husband were "full of joy and relief to see American Keith Siegel reunited with his family. "

"We join all those around the world who are celebrating his release and the release of other hostages in recent days and weeks," she added. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

"We continue to pray for the Americans and all of the remaining hostages held in captivity in Gaza by Hamas. We stand with them and their families. All the hostages must be brought home," her post concluded.