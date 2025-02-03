Danes see US as bigger threat than Iran after Greenland dispute

Nearly half of all Danish people now consider the US to be a “considerable threat to their country,” with the vast majority opposing the US acquiring Greenland, a new poll published by the Guardian revealed.

The research, conducted by YouGov, came after weeks of tension between the three countries following President Donald Trump’s repeated statements of taking control of Greenland, which is part of the Danish kingdom.

Greenland, which has a population of 57,000 people, is currently in the midst of an independence movement, as Denmark continues to control all of Greenland’s foreign and security policy.

The poll, which was revealed exclusively to the Guardian, interviewed over 1,000 people in Denmark, and found that 46% considered the US to be either “a very big threat” or “a fairly big threat.”

This is higher than the percentages who considered North Korea or Iran to be threats – which received 44% and 40% respectively. U.S. President Donald Trump gestures before he speaks at a National Rifle Association (NRA) convention in Dallas (credit: LUCAS JACKSON / REUTERS)

The country with the most votes, however, was Russia, with a considerably higher 86%.

'Europe must stand together'

A majority of those questioned said they would oppose Greenland being sold to the US, but ultimately 72% agreed the final decision belonged to Greenland, not Denmark.

Last week, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen toured several European cities to garner support against Trump after what he described as a “horrendous” call with the US president.

“I want to ensure that all of Europe stands together. Not only in connection with the kingdom of Denmark but also more broadly,” Frederiksen said.

“Everyone in Europe can see that it will be a different collaboration with the USA now.”