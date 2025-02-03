Hamas promises to release hostage Alexander Troufanov 'soon'

Terror group Hamas will soon release Russian citizen Alexander Troufanov as part of the agreement with Israel, deputy head of Hamas political office, Musa Abu Marzouk, told Russian media outlet Sputnik on Monday.

"One of them, Trufanov, will definitely be released in the near future. He will be released despite the fact that he is a [military] service person, but it was decided that he would be released at the first stage of the deal. This is our response to Russia's position on the Palestinian issue," Abu Marzouk said.

"The fate of Donbas native Maxim Herkin will be determined in the second phase of the agreement," he added, emphasizing that Hamas considers Herkin’s return a priority.

The move comes amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to secure the release of hostages held by the terrorist group. Russian officials have not yet commented on the timeline or specifics of the negotiations.

Hamas has previously promised to prioritize the release of the two Russian hostages but without any specifics or timeline. Deputy chairman of Hamas’s political bureau Musa Abu Marzouk talks during an interview in Cairo on August 9. (credit: REUTERS)

Second phase of the hostage deal

Negotiations for the implementation of the second phase of the deal are meant to begin on Monday between Israel and Hamas, with the assistance of US, Egyptian, and Qatari mediation.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to meet with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday to discuss key issues, including the second phase of the deal.

Ukrainian-Russian-Israeli Alexander Sasha Troufanov was 27 when he was abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz, and now, after spending two birthdays in captivity, is expected to be released in the upcoming hostage-ceasefire deal.

He was abducted along with his parents, his grandmother, and his partner, Sapir Cohen. Troufanov's father was murdered in captivity, while his partner and female relatives were released in the November deal.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) published two sign-of-life videos of Troufanov throughout the war.