EU alters sanctions rationale against Roman Abramovich

The European Union has officially amended its sanctions justification against Russian-Israeli businessman Roman Abramovich, removing previous claims that he financially benefited from the Russian government, according to a statement released on his behalf on Monday.

The change, which was made on January 27, follows a December 2023 ruling by the European General Court that dismissed the EU Council’s argument linking Abramovich to Russian decision-makers responsible for Crimea’s annexation and the destabilization of Ukraine.

As a result, the EU has removed the claim that he has “benefited from Russian decision-makers responsible for the annexation of Crimea or the destabilization of Ukraine.”

Despite the amendment, Abramovich remains sanctioned by the EU. The court upheld his designation solely on the grounds that he is a “Russian businessman”—a broad classification under current EU regulations that applies even to passive shareholders in sectors unrelated to the war.

Abramovich’s legal team had formally requested the EU to adjust the designation in line with the court’s ruling, a request that has now been granted.

Revising sanctions

This marks the second major revision of sanctions justifications against Abramovich. In 2022, the United Kingdom had to significantly alter its own designation, removing over 190 words from an initial 432-word statement. This included the elimination of allegations that he had received financial benefits from the Russian government and that Evraz PLC, a company in which he is a minority shareholder, had provided goods or technology contributing to the war effort in Ukraine.

A spokesperson for Abramovich stated that the latest revision further proves that “the sanctions imposed on Mr Abramovich were never justified by a direct connection to the war.” The statement emphasized that Abramovich “does not have the ability to influence the decision-making of any government, including Russia, and has in no way benefitted from the war.”