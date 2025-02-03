Deadly BLA Attack in Balochistan Kills 18 Pakistani Security Personnel

Eighteen Pakistani security personnel were killed while attempting to stop an armed attack by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) in the Kalat district of Balochistan late Friday night, the Pakistan Army said.

The confrontation, which took place in Mangochar town, led to retaliatory operations by security forces, resulting in the deaths of 23 BLA fighters.

The attack is part of an ongoing insurgency in Balochistan, where separatist groups have long accused the central government of economic exploitation and marginalization.

According to the military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the clashes erupted when armed fighters sought to establish roadblocks in Mangochar.

Security forces and law enforcement agencies responded swiftly, preventing the group from executing their plans, the army said in a statement. "Security forces and law enforcement agencies were swiftly deployed to counter the militant attack, successfully preventing the assailants from executing their plan. However, during the operation, 18 brave personnel fought valiantly and made the ultimate sacrifice."

The BLA, which has been waging an armed insurgency in the region for decades, later claimed responsibility for the attack. The separatist group has carried out a series of deadly assaults in recent years, often targeting security forces, ethnic Punjabis, and Chinese nationals working on development projects in Balochistan.

Coordinated Attacks Across Multiple Locations

Deputy Commissioner Bilal Shabbir told reporters that the BLA attack was launched at three different locations—Pedrang, Khazani, and Mangochar Bazaar—where fighters stopped vehicles and searched passengers. One of the deadliest incidents occurred in Khazani, where gunmen ambushed a van traveling from Panjgur to Quetta.

Shabbir confirmed that 17 soldiers were killed in that attack, while another paramilitary officer lost his life in an exchange of fire. Three other Frontier Corps (FC) members sustained injuries. “The security forces responded immediately, engaging the attackers and preventing further civilian casualties,” he said.

In addition to the attack on security forces, Assistant Commissioner of Mangochar Ali Gul Hassan reported that two civilians were injured in an assault on a passenger bus traveling between Quetta and Karachi. Following the clashes, the Karachi-Quetta highway was temporarily closed but later reopened after security forces regained control of the area.

A local police officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, described how attackers blocked the road and ambushed a vehicle carrying unarmed FC personnel, firing at close range. The security forces, in turn, launched clearance operations in the affected areas, killing 23 BLA fighters, according to the ISPR. "Security forces carried out multiple clearance operations in the aftermath of the Kalat attack, resulting in the killing of 23 militants," the military said in a follow-up statement.

Balochistan’s Longstanding Insurgency

Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest province by land area, has been the epicenter of a separatist insurgency for decades. Rich in natural resources, including gas, coal, and minerals, the province has long been at odds with the federal government over revenue distribution and economic development.

Separatist groups, including the BLA, claim that the central government exploits Balochistan’s resources while failing to invest in infrastructure, healthcare, and education for local communities. Islamabad has rejected these accusations, arguing that billions of dollars have been allocated to development projects in the province.

The BLA has stepped up its activities in recent months, carrying out attacks on security forces and foreign nationals—particularly Chinese workers—whom it views as symbols of Islamabad’s partnership with Beijing. The group sees the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)—a multibillion-dollar initiative connecting Gwadar port with China’s Xinjiang region—as an extension of foreign control over Balochistan’s resources.

In an effort to disrupt CPEC, the BLA has carried out bombings, assassinations, and armed assaults on Chinese engineers and laborers. One of the most high-profile incidents occurred in April 2022, when a female BLA suicide bomber targeted a van carrying Chinese teachers at Karachi University, killing three Chinese nationals and their Pakistani driver.

The group has also attacked construction sites, railway lines, and Gwadar port facilities, further straining relations between Islamabad and Beijing. These incidents have fueled tensions between the Pakistani government and Baloch separatists, with China repeatedly calling on Pakistan to bolster security for its workers.

Government Response and Future Outlook

Pakistan has vowed to crack down on separatist groups operating in Balochistan, with security forces conducting counterinsurgency operations across the province. Despite military action, insurgent groups continue to pose a challenge, with periodic escalations in violence.

The recent attack in Kalat underscores the persistent instability in the province and the difficulty of containing separatist movements. While Islamabad insists that it is addressing the grievances of the Baloch people through economic initiatives, separatist groups maintain that such efforts do little to address their longstanding demands for autonomy and control over local resources.

As the conflict continues, analysts warn that further violence could complicate Pakistan’s efforts to secure foreign investments and maintain stability in the region, particularly as the country grapples with economic and political challenges.