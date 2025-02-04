Dueling messages for Trump, Netanyahu appear on DC streets ahead of WH meeting 

Two different mobile billboards from two different activist groups parked drove around the White House and National Mall on Tuesday afternoon ahead of US President Donald Trump's Oval Office meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with opposing messages for the Israeli and American leaders.

One billboard carried the message from Reservists – Generation of Victory, described as a movement uniting thousands of IDF reservists, calling on Netanyahu to continue the war until Hamas "is decisively defeated."

In a statement, Generation of Victory said the billboard trucks will be circling through Washington until Thursday.

In English, the billboard says, "Netanyahu, Destroy Hamas – the Test of a Lifetime," "More Rockets, More Sirens," and "How Long Until the Next October 7?!"

"After sixteen months of fighting on all fronts and giving everything we have, we ask—what has changed?," the group said in the statement. "We expect a clear and tangible answer: the destruction of Hamas, ensuring no new terror group rises in Gaza, and never again an October 7-style massacre. Netanyahu and Trump—this is on you." Two different mobile billboards from two different activist groups parked drove around the White House and National Mall on Tuesday afternoon (credit: Hostages Families Forum)

A different angle

While targeting the same leaders, the message from the coalition of hostage families could not have been more different.

"Thank you President Trump, we are counting on you to bring them home," their billboard truck said,

Families gathered in front of the mobile billboard as it parked near Capitol Hill. Among them were Ilay David, brother of Evyatar David; Gal Gilboa Dalal, brother of Guy Gilboa Dalal; Moshe Lavi, brother-in-law of Omri Miran; Adi and Yael Alexander, parents of American Edan Alexander; Orna and Ronen Neutra, parents of American Omer Neutra; and Jonathan Dekel Chen, father of American Sagui Dekel Chen.