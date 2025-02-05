Netanyahu says peace with Saudi Arabia is achievable at White House press conference

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he was committed to peace between Israel and Saudi Arabia, at a joint press conference with US President Donald Trump following their Oval Office meeting on Tuesday.

"I think peace between Israel and Saudi Arabia is not only feasible, I think it's going to happen," Netanyahu told reporters in Washington.

"I'm committed to achieving it. I know the President (Trump)is committed to achieving it, and I think the Saudi leadership is interested to achieve it. So we'll give it a good shot, and I think we'll succeed," he said.

No demands made

In the Oval Office Meeting with Netanyahu, Trump said that Saudi Arabia has not made demands for a Palestinian state.

Previously, Israeli officials told The Jerusalem Post they feared Netanyahu would be willing to end the war in Gaza and delay annexation of the West Bank in favor of advancing a normalization deal with Saudi Arabia. U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hold a joint press conference in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 4, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)

The officials, who spoke to the Post on the condition of anonymity, feared that Netanyahu would use a delay in annexation as a compromise in attempts to sway Riyadh away from demanding a pathway to a Palestinian state.