US approves nearly $1 billion in military sales to Egypt

The US State Department has approved two major arms sales to Egypt, totaling approximately $929 million, in a move aimed at strengthening Cairo’s defense capabilities and reinforcing bilateral military ties. The deals include a $625 million modernization package for Egypt’s fleet of Fast Missile Craft (FMC) and a $304 million sale of AN/TPS-78 long-range radar systems, according to the Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA). Congress has been formally notified of the proposed agreements.

The FMC upgrade will introduce Lockheed Martin’s COMBATSS-21 combat management system, integrating advanced radar, electronic warfare, and surveillance technologies to improve situational awareness and threat response. The modernization also includes fire control enhancements for the ships’ 76mm guns, communication intelligence systems, and electro-optical and infrared sensors. These improvements are expected to enhance the Egyptian Navy’s ability to detect and engage threats in contested maritime environments.

Egypt’s fleet of FMCs, also known as the Ambassador MK III or Ezzat class, was developed under the US Foreign Military Sales program and delivered between 2013 and 2014. Built by VT Halter Marine in Mississippi with design support from Lockheed Martin, the vessels feature stealth capabilities, advanced weaponry, and high-speed maneuverability. Each craft is equipped with Harpoon surface-to-surface missiles, a Rolling Airframe Missile (RAM) launcher, and a Phalanx Close-In Weapon System, making them a key component of Egypt’s naval strategy.

Second deal

The second deal includes the sale of Northrop Grumman's AN/TPS-78 long-range radar systems, which will bolster Egypt's air defense capabilities. The package also provides cryptographic equipment, GPS systems, spare parts, and personnel training. Northrop Grumman will serve as the principal contractor.

“This proposed sale will support US foreign policy and national security objectives by helping to improve the security of a friendly country that continues to be an important force for political stability and economic growth in the Middle East,” the US government said in a statement.

The arms deals underscore Washington’s longstanding military cooperation with Cairo, which remains a key regional partner. The agreements come as Egypt seeks to enhance its maritime and air defense systems to counter evolving security threats, including terrorism, smuggling, and regional instability.

Offset agreements, which involve economic or industrial benefits provided by the seller to the buyer, have not been announced as part of these deals, but further negotiations between Egypt and US defense firms will determine additional terms.