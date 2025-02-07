Netanyahu meets with bipartisan senate leadership at Capitol Hill

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with bipartisan US Senate leadership on Thursday during his visit to Capitol Hill, where he received firm backing for Israel’s ongoing military efforts and strategic objectives.

The meeting, described as warm and constructive by the Government Press Office, underscored the Senate’s steadfast support for Israel. Senate leaders commended the country’s military achievements and reaffirmed their commitment to the US-Israel alliance.

Discussing the ongoing issues facing Israel

Netanyahu outlined Israel’s key security concerns, emphasizing the need to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons and the imperative of dismantling Hamas in Gaza. According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Senate leaders voiced agreement with Israel’s stance.

Netanyahu spoke to The Jerusalem Post on Wednesday, where he praised Trump's "maximum pressure" campaign on Iran. US President Donald Trump welcomes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the entrance of the White House in Washington, February 4, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)

"I think the president just said something that I think is the pivot of everything that we're talking about. He said Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon, and we fully agree with that,” Netanyahu said.

A major topic of discussion was legislative action against the International Criminal Court (ICC), with Senate leaders pledging to advance a bill aimed at countering the court. The initiative builds on executive orders issued by former president Donald Trump and reflects US lawmakers' concerns over potential legal moves against Israel.

On November 21, the ICC’s Pre-Trial Chamber, a lower court, approved warrants against senior members of the Israeli leadership, including the prime minister. In December, Israel submitted an appeal against the decision.

Senators also sought Netanyahu’s perspective on Israel’s strategy in the ongoing multi-front war. The prime minister credited Israel’s military successes to the determination of its soldiers and the resilience of its citizens.

Earlier on Thursday, a White House official told Reuters that US President Donald Trump would sign an executive order to sanction the International Criminal Court (ICC) for targeting the United States and its allies, such as Israel.

The order will place financial and visa sanctions on individuals and their family members who assist in ICC investigations of US citizens or US allies said the official.