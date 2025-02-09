'Germany is on the wrong side of history' says Reza Pahlavi after conference ban

Former Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi claimed he was banned from the upcoming Munich Security Conference in an effort by Germany to silence the Iranian people, Iran International reported on Thursday.

“The German Foreign Ministry’s intervention to block my participation places Germany on the wrong side of history,” Pahlavi shared in an X/ Twitter post.

In Berlin, a decision has been made to sideline and silence the Iranian people and to appease the Islamic Republic.At this important moment of change in Iran, I was pleased to be invited to take part in this year’s @MunSecConf. However, my participation in this conference has… — Reza Pahlavi (@PahlaviReza) February 6, 2025

According to Iran International, a German foreign ministry spokesperson responded to Pahlavi’s accusations, denying that the German government had any role in Pahlavi's participation. The spokesperson told Iran International that "The Munich Security Conference decides independently on its invitations," without offering any further details.

In his X post, Pahlavi continued, “Along with my compatriots, I will continue my campaign to free Iran, and with it the world, from the terror of a regime that has been allowed to hold humanity hostage, with its blackmail for far too long.

This decision was not about silencing me. This was about silencing the Iranian people. It was about silencing all those who stand for freedom, justice, and dignity. And that we will not stand for.” A WOMAN stands next to a poster of Persian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi and the pre-revolution flag of Iran bearing the lion and the sun, during a protest in Munich. (credit: Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters)

Pahlavi concluded, stating that despite being excluded from the conference, he would still be traveling to Munich. “For while we seek friends and allies in foreign capitals, we know our liberation is in our hands and will never be determined by foreign governments.

It is we Iranians who will decide our destiny and we will not cease until we are successful.”

Advocating for peace

In September, Pahlavi called for Israel and Iran to stand together to defeat common threats, The Jerusalem Post reported last year.

"Now it is time to do more than stand side-by-side. It is time to act hand-in-hand as we stand on this precipice together."

"We need to revive maximum pressure on the Islamic Republic," he said. "We need to offer maximum support to the people of Iran, and we need to facilitate maximum defections from the regime, so that we can peacefully transition from this criminal dictatorship to the secular democracy the Iranian people are fighting for."

He said if Israel and Iran fail to act, the Islamic Republic remains in power, and none of that will be possible.

"But if you work together, we can secure prosperity and dignity for our people, and stability and security for our world, and expand from the Abraham accords to the Cyprus Accords," Pahlavi said. "As we stand on the precipice of history, we do so united in our values and our vision. But now it is time to act."