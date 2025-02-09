Former Defense Minister Gallant heckled in New York

While in New York, former defense minister Yoav Gallant was harassed and yelled at, as seen in a video published on Twitter/X by The People’s Forum.

In the 22-second video, people repeatedly shout, “you are a war criminal” and “shame on you.”

Gallant is also confronted with, “You should be arrested,” “You have the death of over 61,000 Palestinians on your bloody hands,” and “Why should he be allowed to walk the streets of New York?”

️ WAR CRIMINAL YOAV GALLANT CONFRONTED ON THE STREETS OF NEW YORK BY PRO-PALESTINE ORGANIZERS! The Former Minister of defense of Israel, who has a warrant out for his arrest for war crimes and crimes against humanity by the International Criminal Court (ICC), will not live a… pic.twitter.com/v1RsTZHfeD — The People's Forum (@PeoplesForumNYC) February 7, 2025

Gallant and his security team are seen communicating in the street, and a large black SUV drives away from the scene within a few seconds.

ICC warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant

Arrest warrants for Gallant and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were issued by the International Criminal Court on November 21, 2024, as part of its war crimes probe into the Israel-Hamas War. THE ARREST warrants, which the ICC issued against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant, are ridiculous, absurd and baseless, the writer asserts. (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

In early January, Gallant resigned from the Knesset.

"After 45 years of public service—35 of them in the IDF and the rest in the Knesset—this is just one station in a longer journey that is not yet complete,” Gallant said. “Whether on the battlefield or in public service, it’s important to pause, reassess, and aim for the necessary goals."

Gallant also commented on being removed from his role as defense minister.

"Since I insisted on the draft for haredim into the IDF - I was removed from my job as defense minister," he said.