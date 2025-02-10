Jewish actor Wallace Shawn claims Israel is 'demonically evil,' worse than Nazis

Famed Princess Bride actor Wallace Shawn claimed that Israel’s actions in its war against Hamas in Gaza were an “evil” worse than the Nazis, in an interview with The Katie Halper Show podcast last month.

The 81-year-old complained Israelis “invaded somebody else’s territory, they took people’s homes, and they did many of the things that the Nazis did to the Jews.”

“You can’t be more evil than what they’re doing,” Shawn said. “They are doing evil that is just as great as what the Nazis did and in some ways, it’s worse because they kind of boast about it. Hitler had the decency to try to keep it secret... the Israelis are almost proud of it, and it’s demonically evil. You can’t be more evil. And anybody who doesn’t recognize that it’s evil, I can’t properly communicate with that person.”

Shawn added: “I can imagine that some Israelis who are today in support of what their country is doing in Gaza or the West Bank, even some of them might in 10 years wake up and say, ‘Why did I justify that?'" The remains of the destruction caused by Hamas terrorists when they infiltrated Kibbutz Be'eri on October 7, 2023 (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

“Of course, [Israelis] must consciously or unconsciously know that every single day they are making the hatred increase. And the hatred level is something we can’t imagine," he further expressed.

“The whole world knows that they are starving people, preventing children from getting medicine on purpose, and bombing hospitals,” he said. “If you don’t see that it’s evil to do those things to other human beings, then you’re in a different universe for me.”

Hamas's October 7 attacks

Israel launched a military campaign in Gaza after Hamas, an Iran-backed terror group, invaded southern Israel and massacred some 1200 people including civilian women and children on October 7. During Hamas's campaign of sexual violence and murder, they abducted over 250 people - some of whom remain in captivity.

Only days after Hamas’s attacks, Wallace began criticizing the Jewish state. “I don’t really believe in revenge, and that’s what this is,” he said, according to the Hollywood Reporter. “Obviously, like anyone who is Jewish, millions of my relatives have been massacred. You would think that would teach everybody from that background that this is a tragedy that should be avoided and hatred against particular groups is wrong. Many people don’t seem to have picked that up.”

“What’s happening right now is certainly one of the most deliberate cruelties inflicted on a group of people that I can remember and that my own government has supported. Even in Vietnam, there was a whole elaborate explanation that people gave, and they didn’t quite admit that they just were slaughtering the innocent,” he reportedly told the Washington DC crowd in 2023 at a rally led by Jewish Voices for Peace.

During the Holocaust, the Nazis sought to fulfil ‘the final solution,’ the complete elimination of Jews and other ethnic and sexual minority groups. Six million Jews were murdered during the Holocaust, along with millions of others. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The Hamas-run Palestinian Health Ministry claimed on Monday that 48,208 Palestinians had been killed in the 15-month war - not distinguishing between combatant and civilian deaths.