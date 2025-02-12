Trump expresses anger over low deportation numbers

US President Donald Trump expressed his frustration that more people haven’t been deported in his first weeks back in office, NBC News reported on Friday.

“It’s driving him nuts they’re not deporting more people,” said a source close to Trump, NBC quoted.

“After four years of the Biden administration’s outright incompetence and negligence, the Trump administration has re-established a no-nonsense enforcement of and respect for the immigration laws of the United States,” Kush Desai, a White House spokesperson, said.

“Hundreds of violent, predatory, and gang-affiliated criminal illegal aliens have already been rounded up and deported by ICE since President Trump took office — and the Trump administration is aligned on securing our borders and ensuring that mass deportations are conducted quickly and effectively to put Americans and America First," NBC shared. Venezuelan migrants arrive on a deportation flight from the U.S. at the Simon Bolivar International airport in Maiquetia, La Guaira State, Venezuela February 10, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/Gaby Oraa)

'Millions and millions'

In his January 20 inaugural address, Trump called illegal immigration an “invasion” and declared a national emergency, “All illegal entry will immediately be halted, and we will begin the process of returning millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the places from which they came.”

According to NBC, in order to fulfill Trump’s promise of “millions” of deportations, his administration would have to deport over 2,700 immigrants every day to reach 1 million in a year.

However, according to ICE on X/Twitter, the highest total of arrests made in a single day since Trump’s inauguration has been just 1,100, and daily numbers have since dropped, shared NBC.