Israeli Nobel laureates urge Trump to help free hostages, offer Nobel Peace Prize nomination

Four prominent Israeli scientists, including three Nobel Prize winners and the president of the Israel Academy of Sciences and Humanities, have called on US President Donald Trump to use his influence to secure the release of the 76 hostages still held by Hamas.

In a letter addressed to Trump on Wednesday, they stressed the urgent humanitarian and moral imperative of freeing the hostages, who have been captive for 495 days.

The signatories—Prof. Aaron Ciechanover (Nobel Prize in Chemistry, 2004), Prof. David Harel (president of the Israel Academy of Sciences and Humanities), Prof. Ada Yonath (Nobel Prize in Chemistry, 2009), and Prof. Avram Hershko (Nobel Prize in Chemistry, 2004)—expressed their support for Trump’s "deep and genuine concern for the safety and survival" of the hostages.

“We wish to say that we share your deep and genuine concern for the safety and survival of the 76 kidnapped hostages still held by Hamas for the past 495 days and strongly support your desire to see them all released promptly – those who are still alive as well as those who are not,” they wrote.

The scientists emphasized the dire physical and psychological conditions the hostages are enduring, describing their situation as one of "grave imminent danger." Beyond the humanitarian crisis, they underscored the moral responsibility of securing their release, calling it an issue of "basic human values and mutual responsibility." US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, US. February 5, 2025. (credit: reuters/kent nishimura)

Letter offers a high-stakes incentive

In a notable move, the letter also offered Trump a high-stakes incentive. “If you succeed in bringing about the prompt release of all the hostages, the four of us, together with several other prominent figures, would be delighted to nominate you enthusiastically for the Nobel Peace Prize,” they wrote.

The offer of a Nobel nomination signals the scientists’ belief that decisive action from Trump could lead to a breakthrough in negotiations for the hostages' freedom. Their call for intervention aligns with broader international pressure on Hamas to release captives taken during the October 7 attack on Israel.